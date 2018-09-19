Sake to support Japan’s disaster-stricken areas unveiled at Tokyo event
JIJI

A sake made with rice from all 47 prefectures was unveiled at an event in Tokyo on Wednesday, with proceeds earmarked to support disaster-hit areas and revitalize local economies.

Kizunamai sake was sponsored by 212 shinkin financial institutions nationwide and was made in an effort to support reconstruction efforts.

Akebono Shuzo, a brewer in the town of Aizubange in Fukushima Prefecture, produced a total of 13,000 500-ml bottles of Kizunamai. Fukushima was one of the areas hit hardest by the Great East Japan Earthquake.

At an opening ceremony of the two-day event, reconstruction minister Masayoshi Yoshino said: “Rebuilding livelihoods is significant for disaster-affected areas. The Reconstruction Agency will continue offering various forms of support.”

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike also attended the ceremony.

At the event, being held through Thursday at the Tokyo International Forum in the capital’s Chiyoda Ward, the sake is being sold for ¥2,200 per bottle.

Of the revenue, ¥100 from each bottle will be donated to areas stricken by disasters such as the March 2011 quake and tsunami, heavy rains that caused deadly flooding and landslides in western Japan in July and a powerful earthquake in Hokkaido earlier this month.

