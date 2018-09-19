New Zealand to increase annual refugee quota from 1,000 to 1,500 starting in 2020
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference in Berlin in April. | REUTERS

New Zealand to increase annual refugee quota from 1,000 to 1,500 starting in 2020

Overall immigration forecast to decline from near-record 70,000 to 50,000

AP

WELLINGTON – New Zealand plans to increase the number of refugees it takes each year from 1,000 to 1,500.

Liberal Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday that the new quota will take effect from 2020.

The country has previously been criticized for not taking enough refugees after the annual quota remained at 750 for three decades before it was raised to 1,000 this year.

Ardern said moving the number to 1,500 represents a significant increase.

“It is the right thing to do,” she said. “It puts New Zealand much more in line with the humanitarian policies of other developed countries.”

Ardern said she doesn’t anticipate the negative reaction to refugees that some people have had in countries like Germany because New Zealand gives refugees intensive support to ensure they have adequate housing and are well integrated into the community.

“We have one of the best records globally in the way we resettle,” Ardern said. “So no, I don’t anticipate having those issues.”

New Zealand focuses most of its efforts on resettling refugees from the Asia-Pacific region, said Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway. He said other regions could be considered in the future.

The quota increase comes as overall immigration is forecast by the government to decline, from current near-record levels of about 70,000 to just over 50,000 by 2020.

The new policy is not likely to help the more than 600 refugees who are stuck on the tiny Pacific island of Nauru after they tried to reach Australia by boat. New Zealand has offered to take some of those refugees, but so far Australia has declined that offer, saying it fears the refugees will use New Zealand as a back door to gain access to Australia.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Malaysia urged to ban child marriages as 44-year-old man weds teen as second wife
Malaysia's government has come under renewed pressure to outlaw child marriages after another case of a child bride surfaced in a poor rural state, the second in weeks. A 15-year-old teenager be...
Pyndaplin Shabong, 39, sits with her daughter at her house in Kongthong village, in India's eastern Meghalaya state, in July.
India's singing village, where everyone has their own melody
Curious whistles and chirrups echo through the jungle around Kongthong, a remote Indian village, but this is no birdsong. It's people calling out to each other in music — an extraordinary tradition...
Marzuki Darusman, chairman of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, attends the release of the mission's report at a news conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday.
Investigators detail 'crimes of the highest order' by Myanmar against Rohingya
U.N.-backed investigators who examined a bloody crackdown by Myanmar security forces that caused hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh issued a searing critique Tuesday of...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference in Berlin in April. | REUTERS

, ,