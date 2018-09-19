North Korea agrees to ‘permanently’ scrap missile site under watch of foreign inspectors and shutter main nuclear facility — if U.S. takes reciprocal measures

North Korea has agreed to “permanently” shutter a key missile facility under the watch of foreign inspectors and is willing to close its main Nyongbyon nuclear complex if the United States takes commensurate actions, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday, throwing the denuclearization ball back into the court of U.S. President Donald Trump.

At a news conference after Moon held summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, the pair said they had agreed to turn the Korean Peninsula into a “land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats.”

In another striking development that would have been unthinkable just a year ago, Kim also said he will travel to Seoul in the near future — possibly before the year’s end — in what would be the first-ever visit to the South’s capital by a North Korean leader.

The fresh promises in the nuclear arena come amid stalled U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks and will be seen as gestures to kick-start those negotiations, experts said.

In the so-called Joint Pyongyang Declaration, released later by South Korea’s presidential Blue House, the North agreed to shut down its Tongchang-ri facility for testing missile engines. It also said it was open to taking steps toward closing its Nyongbyon facility after the United States takes corresponding measures.

“The North expressed its willingness to continue taking additional steps, such as the permanent shutdown of the Nyongbyon nuclear facility, should the United States take corresponding measures under the spirit of the June 12 North Korea-U.S. joint statement,” it said.

It was not clear what those measures might be, but Pyongyang has urged Washington to issue a declaration ending the 1950-53 Korean War, a step ahead of a formal peace treaty. Fighting in the conflict was halted by an armistice, which has governed the conflict ever since.

Washington’s denuclearization talks with Pyongyang have hit a wall in the more than three months since Trump’s landmark summit in Singapore with Kim. That impasse may revolve around the two parties’ differing understandings of what was agreed to at the June meeting.

Kim agreed to a vaguely worded 1½-page joint statement to “work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” and Trump committed to “provide security guarantees” to the regime.

At the end of the summit, Trump said he was halting joint U.S. military exercises with South Korea — drills the North views as a rehearsal for invasion.

But the talks have hit a roadblock in that summit’s wake, with Kim touting steps the North has taken, including the destruction of the Punggye-ri nuclear test facility and partial dismantling of the Tongchang-ri site, which is also known as Sohae, while the White House repeatedly stressed that Pyongyang must first take verifiable steps to dismantle its nuclear arsenal before any further concessions.