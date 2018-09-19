Earthquake-hit Hokkaido thermal power plant is partially restarted

Kyodo

SAPPORO – The largest coal-fired power plant in Hokkaido restarted one of its three turbines Wednesday, almost two weeks after a powerful earthquake rocked Japan’s northernmost main island.

The restart of the No. 1 unit at Hokkaido Electric Power Co.’s Tomato-Atsuma plant eases worries about another power crisis in the prefecture, which temporarily suffered a complete blackout following the Sept. 6 quake.

The utility had sought to restart the turbine on Tuesday but was forced to postpone as preparation work took longer than expected. The quake severed pipes, started a fire and caused other damage at the plant.

The company said it plans to bring the No. 2 and 4 turbines back online swiftly. Its No. 3 turbine was scrapped in 2005.

With the latest resumption, the company is now able to supply about 4 million kw, enabling it to stably cover the power needs of Hokkaido around this time of the year.

When fully operational, the three-unit Tomatoatsuma plant generates 1.65 million kw. Hokkaido’s peak demand the day before the quake was 3.83 million kw.

