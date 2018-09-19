5.2 million children at risk of famine in Yemen: charity
A girl eats boiled leaves from a local vine to stave off starvation, in the extremely impoverished district of Aslam, Hajjah, Yemen, in August. The situation in Aslam district is a sign of the holes in an international aid system that is already overwhelmed but is the only thing standing between Yemen's people and massive death from starvation amid the country's 3-year civil war. | AP

5.2 million children at risk of famine in Yemen: charity

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – More than 5 million children are at risk of famine in Yemen as the ongoing war causes food and fuel prices to soar across the country, charity Save the Children warned Wednesday.

Disruption to supplies coming through the embattled Red Sea port of Hodeida could “cause starvation on an unprecedented scale,” the British-based NGO said in a new report.

Save the Children said an extra 1 million children now risk falling into famine as prices of food and transportation rise, bringing the total to 5.2 million.

Any type of closure at the port “would put the lives of hundreds of thousands of children in immediate danger while pushing millions more into famine,” it added.

Impoverished Yemen has been mired in deadly conflict between Shiite Houthi rebels and troops loyal to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi since 2014.

A Saudi-led alliance intervened in 2015 in a bid to bolster the president, accusing Iran of backing the Houthis, but nearly 10,000 people have since been killed.

Deadly clashes resumed around the Houthi-held port city of Hodeida following the collapse of talks in Geneva earlier this month.

“Millions of children don’t know when or if their next meal will come,” said Helle Thorning-Schmidt, CEO of Save the Children International.

“In one hospital I visited in north Yemen, the babies were too weak to cry, their bodies exhausted by hunger.

“This war risks killing an entire generation of Yemen’s children who face multiple threats, from bombs to hunger to preventable diseases like cholera,” she added.

The United Nations has warned that any major fighting in Hodeida could halt food distributions to 8 million Yemenis dependent on them for survival.

Saudi Arabia and its allies accuse the Houthi rebels of smuggling arms from Iran through Hodeida and has imposed a partial blockade on the port.

The Houthis and Iran both deny the charges.

A girl eats boiled leaves from a local vine to stave off starvation, in the extremely impoverished district of Aslam, Hajjah, Yemen, in August. The situation in Aslam district is a sign of the holes in an international aid system that is already overwhelmed but is the only thing standing between Yemen's people and massive death from starvation amid the country's 3-year civil war. | AP Yemeni drivers wait in line to buy fuel at a gas station amid fuel shortages in Sanaa Monday. Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in 2015 in the conflict between embattled Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, whose government is recognized by the United Nations, and the Houthis and nearly 10,000 people have since been killed and the country now stands on the brink of famine. | AFP-JIJI

