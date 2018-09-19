/

Bob Woodward’s tell-all Trump book sells 1.1 million copies in first week

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – Investigative journalist Bob Woodward’s incendiary “Fear: Trump in the White House” has become the fastest selling book in Simon and Schuster’s history, the publisher said Tuesday, shifting 1.1 million copies in its first week.

The tell-all account of the inner workings of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration sold a staggering 900,000 on its Sept. 11 release day, according to the company’s figures, which include print, audio and digital versions.

“There is only one word to describe the sales of ‘Fear’ — and that word is huge,” said Jonathan Karp, president of the 94-year-old publisher.

“What’s especially gratifying is the appreciation readers and reviewers have for the integrity and importance of Bob Woodward’s reporting.”

Massive demand for the 357-page work has forced the publisher to go back for a 10th print run, it said, and the rights have been sold in 24 countries.

“Fear” is the latest in a string of accounts of the Trump White House coming from those close — or sometimes apparently not so close — to the president.

The book’s performance outstrips even Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” also about the Trump administration, which sold more than a million copies in the first week of its January release.

Wolff’s book was followed by former FBI Director James Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty” and “Unhinged,” by former Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Trump has sought to discredit several of the claims made by Woodward, who is famous for his coverage of the Watergate scandal and the role it played in the Richard Nixon’s resignation from the presidency in 1974.

Trump has called the book a “joke,” “a scam” and the just the another in a series of “assaults” against him, criticizing Woodward’s use of anonymous sources in particular.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the East Room of the White House in Washington Tuesday.
Trump says declassified Russia probe papers expose 'bad things' at FBI but critics cry conflict o...
President Donald Trump is flexing his executive power to declassify secret documents in the Russia investigation, an extraordinary move he says will ensure that "really bad things" at the FBI are e...
This photo provided by the Webb County Sheriff's Office shows Juan David Ortiz, a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor who was jailed Sunday on a $2.5 million bond in Texas, accused in the killing of at least four women. Ortiz was nabbed early Saturday after a string of violence against female sex workers in Laredo, Texas, where he is a supervisor with the Border Patrol.
Arrest of alleged serial killer shows challenge of keeping rogues off U.S. Border Patrol amid hir...
The arrest of a Border Patrol supervisor on allegations that he killed four women calls new attention to the agency's problems keeping rogue officers off its force as it faces intense pressure to h...
Image Not Available
Microplastics may enter food chain via mosquitoes: scientists
Mosquito larvae have been observed ingesting microplastics that can be passed up the food chain, researchers said Wednesday, potentially uncovering a new way that the polluting particles could dama...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This image released by Simon & Schuster shows 'Fear: Trump in the White House,' by Bob Woodward, available on Sept. 11. | SIMON

, , ,