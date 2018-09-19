Man fatally stabs officer at Sendai police box before being shot to death

A police officer was fatally stabbed at a police box in Sendai early Wednesday by a man who said he had come to hand over a lost item, police said.

The attacker was shot dead by another officer during the struggle, the police said.

The assault on the officer, Hiroaki Seino, 33, occurred at the Higashi-Sendai police box in Sendai. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Another policeman in his 40s who was in a different room heard someone shouting angrily and found the two men drenched in blood. The policeman said he warned the attacker, but shot him when he didn’t heed his orders.

A junior high school is located near the police box.