Man fatally stabs officer at Sendai police box before being shot to death
Police officers gather at a police box in Sendai where an officer was stabbed to death by a man Wednesday. | KYODO

/

Man fatally stabs officer at Sendai police box before being shot to death

Man fatally stabs officer at Sendai police box before being shot to death

Kyodo

SENDAI – A police officer was fatally stabbed at a police box in Sendai early Wednesday by a man who said he had come to hand over a lost item, police said.

The attacker was shot dead by another officer during the struggle, the police said.

The assault on the officer, Hiroaki Seino, 33, occurred at the Higashi-Sendai police box in Sendai. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Another policeman in his 40s who was in a different room heard someone shouting angrily and found the two men drenched in blood. The policeman said he warned the attacker, but shot him when he didn’t heed his orders.

A junior high school is located near the police box.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Earthquake-hit Hokkaido thermal power plant is partially restarted
The largest coal-fired power plant in Hokkaido restarted one of its three turbines Wednesday, almost two weeks after a powerful earthquake rocked Japan's northernmost main island. The restart of...
Philippe Bigot
'God of bread' Philippe Bigot, French baker who popularized baguette in Japan, dies at 76
Philippe Bigot, the French baker credited with introducing the baguette to many Japanese households, died Monday of an unspecified illness, a source said Tuesday. He was 76. Born in Nazi-occupie...
Passengers wait to check in at Narita airport's Terminal 2, which was hit by a system glitch on Tuesday.
Check-in system glitch at Narita airport results in delays and cancellations
Narita International Airport was hit by a passenger check-in system glitch Tuesday, resulting in flight cancellations and delays, its operator said. According to Narita International Airport Cor...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers gather at a police box in Sendai where an officer was stabbed to death by a man Wednesday. | KYODO

, , ,