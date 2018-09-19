ICC to probe nonsignatory Myanmar’s alleged crimes against Rohingya
R, 13, covers her face with her headscarf while being photographed in her tent in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh last November. The Associated Press has found that the rape of Rohingya women by Myanmar's security forces has been sweeping and methodical. The Hague, Netherlands-based International Criminal Court chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, says she is launching a preliminary investigation to establish if there is enough evidence to merit a full-blown investigation into deportations of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar into Bangladesh. | AP

/

ICC to probe nonsignatory Myanmar’s alleged crimes against Rohingya

AFP-JIJI

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor opened a preliminary probe on Tuesday into Myanmar’s alleged crimes against Rohingya Muslims, including killings, sexual violence and forced deportations.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda will look at whether there is enough evidence to warrant a full investigation into Myanmar’s military crackdown, which has seen some 700,000 people flee into neighboring Bangladesh.

The move comes nearly two weeks after judges ruled that even though Myanmar has not signed up to the Hague-based ICC, the court still has jurisdiction over crimes against the Rohingya because Bangladesh is a member.

“I have decided to proceed to the next phase of the process and to carry out a full-fledged preliminary examination of the situation at hand,” Bensouda said in a statement.

Bensouda said the initial probe “may take into account a number of alleged coercive acts having resulted in the forced displacement of the Rohingya people, including deprivation of fundamental rights, killing, sexual violence, enforced disappearance, destruction and looting.”

She said she would also consider whether other crimes would apply to the plight of the Rohingya “such as the crimes of persecution and other inhumane acts.”

A preliminary examination can lead to a formal investigation by the ICC — which was set up in 2002 to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity — and then possible indictments.

The ICC announcement came on the same day as U.N. investigators said that Myanmar’s army had used “hard to fathom” levels of violence against the Rohingya and should be prosecuted for genocide.

The U.N. fact-finding mission also repeated suggestions that crimes against the Rohingya be referred to the ICC.

Rights group Amnesty International said it was “great that the International Criminal Court has opened this important avenue to justice for the Rohingya.

“Keep the momentum going — the UN Security Council needs to refer the situation in Myanmar to the ICC to ensure it can investigate all crimes under international law,” the group said on Twitter.

Myanmar’s army has denied nearly all wrongdoing, insisting its campaign was justified to root out Rohingya insurgents who staged deadly raids on border posts in August 2017.

It has also “resolutely” rejected the ICC’s assertion that it has jurisdiction over the crime, saying that the decision was in “manifest bad faith” and was of “dubious legal merit.

The Myanmar probe is a major advance for the ICC, which has so far largely focused on investigations into African conflicts and lacks the support of key countries, including the United States, Russia, China and Israel.

The ICC recently faced threats and criticism from U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton over the possibility of a war crimes investigation into U.S. actions in Afghanistan.

Bolton said the court was “already dead to us” and its judges could face U.S. sanctions.

The court hit back at Bolton, saying that it would “continue to do its work undeterred, in accordance with those principles and the overarching idea of the rule of law.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, in the East Room of the White House Tuesday in Washington.
Trump accuses China of election meddling by targeting political base in U.S.-initiated trade war
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused China of seeking to influence knife-edge midterm congressional elections by taking aim at his political base in the economic giants' rapidly escalatin...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and their wives inspect an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang on Tuesday.
A look at the Koreas' push for formal end to Korean War
At the heart of the nuclear impasse with North Korea is a seemingly straightforward demand by both North and South for a formal end to the Korean War. It appears reasonable, on its face. Whil...
In this video still South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook (second from left), stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju upon their arrival in Pyongyang on Tuesday.
Moon landing: South Korean leader begins three-day summit with North's Kim Jong Un
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held their first round of talks Tuesday in a historic summit in Pyongyang largely aimed at kick-starting stalled U.S.-North...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda waits for alleged jihadi leader Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to enter the courtroom at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, in April. Bensouda says she is launching a preliminary investigation to establish if there is enough evidence to merit a full-blown investigation into the deportations of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar into Bangladesh. | AP R, 13, covers her face with her headscarf while being photographed in her tent in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh last November. The Associated Press has found that the rape of Rohingya women by Myanmar's security forces has been sweeping and methodical. The Hague, Netherlands-based International Criminal Court chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, says she is launching a preliminary investigation to establish if there is enough evidence to merit a full-blown investigation into deportations of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar into Bangladesh. | AP

, , , , ,