No link to Sergei Skripal poisoning in new Salisbury scare: U.K. police
Police officers stand on duty at a cordon near a bench covered in a protective tent at The Maltings shopping center in Salisbury, England, in March. There is 'nothing to suggest' that Novichok caused two people to fall ill in the British town where a Russian ex-spy and his daughter were poisoned by the deadly nerve agent, police said Monday. | AFP-JIJI

/

No link to Sergei Skripal poisoning in new Salisbury scare: U.K. police

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – A couple who fell ill in the British city of Salisbury over the weekend had not been in contact with the nerve agent used to poison a Russian ex-spy and his daughter, police said Tuesday, confirming there was no link between the incidents.

Parts of the city in southwest England were sealed off and a hazardous area response team called to the scene after the pair became unwell at an Italian restaurant on Sunday evening.

The incident sparked fears that their illness was caused by traces of the Novichok chemical that poisoned Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury in March.

The local police department said the pair who got sick on Sunday were tested for traces of the deadly nerve agent in light of “recent events in the south of the country.

“Tests have confirmed that the two patients who fell ill in Prezzo restaurant in Salisbury on Sunday evening were not exposed to any kind of nerve agent,” the local police department said.

The police statement said tests on the two — identified only as 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman — were still ongoing.

Britons Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley came into contact with the same nerve agent near Salisbury at the end of June.

Sturgess died on July 8 and police launched a murder probe.

Britain suspects two men linked to Russia’s military intelligence service of poisoning Skripal on Kremlin orders in retribution for his work with Western intelligence agencies.

Skripal is believed to have identified the names of active Russian spies to European governments.

Both he and Yulia survived the attack.

Russia denies involvement and the two suspects gave a bizarre interview to a Kremlin-backed TV channel Thursday in which they claimed to have visited Salisbury twice around the time of Skripal’s poisoning for tourism.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Stewards chase a pitch invader, later identified as member of the Pussy Riot punk group Pyotr Verzilov (left), during the Russia 2018 World Cup final soccer match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow in July. Verzilov was the victim of suspected poisoning with unknown substances but is now out of danger, his German doctors said on Tuesday.
German doctors: Poisoning of Pussy Riot activist 'highly plausible'
German doctors treating a member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot said Tuesday that claims he was poisoned are "highly plausible," but stressed they can't say how this might have occurred or who...
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (left) and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana stand at attention during a ceremony welcoming Lorenzana to the Pentagon Tuesday in Washington.
Defense chief Jim Mattis dismissive of news reports of tension with Trump
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday dismissed recent news reports that tensions between him and President Donald Trump point to his exit soon. Asked by a reporter whether such reports should...
Pope Francis is seen Saturday at the Cathedral in Palermo, Italy. Francis' role in Argentina's most famous case of priestly sex abuse is coming under renewed scrutiny as he faces the greatest crisis of his papacy over the Catholic Church's troubled legacy of abuse and cover-up and allegations he himself sided with the accused.
Pope's role in study of Argentine sex abuse case under scrutiny
Pope Francis' role in Argentina's most famous case of priestly sex abuse is coming under renewed scrutiny as he faces the greatest crisis of his papacy over the Catholic Church's troubled legacy of...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers stand on duty at a cordon near a bench covered in a protective tent at The Maltings shopping center in Salisbury, England, in March. There is 'nothing to suggest' that Novichok caused two people to fall ill in the British town where a Russian ex-spy and his daughter were poisoned by the deadly nerve agent, police said Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,