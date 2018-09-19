Trump ‘seriously’ considering boosting U.S. military presence in Poland
President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, in the East Room of the White House Tuesday in Washington. | AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was “very seriously” considering a greater U.S. troop presence in Poland as he conferred with a top NATO partner at the White House.

Joined by Poland President Andrzej Duda, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Poland was “willing to make a very major contribution to the United States to come in and have a presence in Poland.” The U.S. president said it was “something we will discuss.”

Facing Russia’s increased military activity in the region, Poland has been pressing for the 3,000 U.S. troops now deployed in Poland on a rotating basis to be upgraded to a larger, permanent presence. A decision from the U.S. could come early next year.

Security, trade and energy topped the agenda as Trump welcomed Duda to the White House for the first time. Duda credited Trump for making Warsaw the first stop on the U.S. president’s inaugural European trip last year and said Trump’s speech was a “very important moment” for the relationship between the two countries.

Trump renewed his criticism of a planned new natural gas pipeline linking Germany with Russia. Trump says it’s “ridiculous” and bad for the German people.

Poland wants to increase the volume of liquefied gas contracts with the U.S. as a way to cut its dependence on gas imports from Russia.

