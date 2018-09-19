American al-Qaida recruit tells of training and ‘terrible boredom’ waiting for mission
A member of al-Qaida's Nusra Front climbs a pole where a Nusra flag was raised at a central square in the northwestern city of Ariha, Syria, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province in 2015. | REUTERS

/

American al-Qaida recruit tells of training and ‘terrible boredom’ waiting for mission

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – The American man believed to have been the first to leave his country and join al-Qaida after the 9/11 attacks, has written about his experience, describing jihadist training tactics and the “terrible boredom” of waiting for a mission.

“There were few operations to participate in, and even those weren’t very good so the body was not in prime fighting condition for ‘mountain fighting’ when a fighting mission appeared,” Bryant Neal Vinas wrote in this month’s issue of the Sentinel, published by the West Point military academy.

Vinas, born in New York City in 1982, initially tried to join the army after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, but said he was discharged for “failure to adapt to the military.

In 2004 he converted to Islam after hearing sermons by U.S.-born al-Qaida recruiter Anwar al-Awlaki and flew to Pakistan in 2007, pretending to be a student.

There he was eventually brought into the al-Qaida fold, where the daily hardships of life in remote training camps were a far cry from his dreams of waging jihad.

“We lived in mudbrick houses, and the food was bad — mainly rice, potato stew, or okra stew,” he wrote.

“The rich Arabs had money to buy goats, sheep, and chickens, but that was about as exotic as it got.”

He also recounted “terrible boredom” and health risks — at one point he had the little toe of his right foot amputated because of a fungal infection.

Yet he met with top Qaeda officials — at one point suggesting bombing the Long Island Railroad or a Wal-Mart — and heard rumours of other planned attacks.

He wrote that a Belgian citizen of Moroccan descent spoke of the merits of attacking the Belgium metro or a European soccer stadium — potentially indicating that the 2015-2016 terror strikes in France and Belgium had been envisioned for years.

But after Vinas was arrested in Peshawar in 2008 — he had gone there to try to find a wife — he was returned to the U.S., where he became one of the U.S. government’s top informers on the inner workings of al-Qaida.

His testimony led to the killing or capture of dozens of fighters, and he was released from prison last year.

The Sentinel said their publication of Vinas’s story aimed to provide insights into why young Western men leave their country to join the ranks of jihadist fighters.

In a New York Times article published in March, Vinas says he had been unable to find work since leaving prison, and is living on welfare benefits.

“I helped them kill my friends,” Vinas told the paper. “If that doesn’t show how you’re willing to turn your life around, I don’t know what will.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Stewards chase a pitch invader, later identified as member of the Pussy Riot punk group Pyotr Verzilov (left), during the Russia 2018 World Cup final soccer match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow in July. Verzilov was the victim of suspected poisoning with unknown substances but is now out of danger, his German doctors said on Tuesday.
German doctors: Poisoning of Pussy Riot activist 'highly plausible'
German doctors treating a member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot said Tuesday that claims he was poisoned are "highly plausible," but stressed they can't say how this might have occurred or who...
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (left) and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana stand at attention during a ceremony welcoming Lorenzana to the Pentagon Tuesday in Washington.
Defense chief Jim Mattis dismissive of news reports of tension with Trump
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday dismissed recent news reports that tensions between him and President Donald Trump point to his exit soon. Asked by a reporter whether such reports should...
Pope Francis is seen Saturday at the Cathedral in Palermo, Italy. Francis' role in Argentina's most famous case of priestly sex abuse is coming under renewed scrutiny as he faces the greatest crisis of his papacy over the Catholic Church's troubled legacy of abuse and cover-up and allegations he himself sided with the accused.
Pope's role in study of Argentine sex abuse case under scrutiny
Pope Francis' role in Argentina's most famous case of priestly sex abuse is coming under renewed scrutiny as he faces the greatest crisis of his papacy over the Catholic Church's troubled legacy of...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A member of al-Qaida's Nusra Front climbs a pole where a Nusra flag was raised at a central square in the northwestern city of Ariha, Syria, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province in 2015. | REUTERS

, , , , ,