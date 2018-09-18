Check-in system glitch at Narita airport results in delays and cancellations
Passengers wait to check in at Narita airport's Terminal 2, which was hit by a system glitch on Tuesday. | KYODO

Check-in system glitch at Narita airport results in delays and cancellations

Kyodo

CHIBA – Narita International Airport was hit by a passenger check-in system glitch Tuesday, resulting in flight cancellations and delays, its operator said.

According to Narita International Airport Corp., multiple airlines operating out of Terminal 2 were unable to use automated systems to process passengers and their baggage.

Operations were partially restored at the Japan Airlines counter nearly five hours after the system trouble began around noon. The hiccup forced the airline to cancel one flight and delay two others.

Airline employees used the phone to process passengers’ information and attached temporary tags to check-in luggage. The difficulties led long lines of passengers to form in front of service counters.

Yumi Nakamura, 42, who resides in the United States, was waiting for a flight to Los Angeles.

“I was going to chill out a bit after checking in my baggage a little early, but I’m already tired before boarding the airplane,” she said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign Minister Taro Kono and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt attend a news conference in Tokyo after their bilateral meeting on Tuesday.
U.K. foreign minister touts 'strategic partnership' with Japan and the promotion of a free and op...
Visiting British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt met Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Tuesday in Tokyo, reconfirming the "strategic partnership" of the two countries, with Japan welcoming Britain's m...
Image Not Available
Restart of quake-hit Hokkaido thermal power plant delayed until Wednesday
Hokkaido Electric Power Co. has postponed the restart of a major thermal power plant — initially scheduled for Tuesday — to Wednesday, the utility said. The firm was set to r...
Residents make their way through the courtyard of giant public housing unit Shibazono Danchi in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday. The unit's demographic mainly consists of young, foreign families and elderly Japanese.
Japan's 'danchi': Public housing blocks highlight the complexity of interculturalism
Stroll through Shibazono Danchi in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on a weekend and you will find children shrieking with glee. They run across its communal playground or splash about in the fountai...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Passengers wait to check in at Narita airport's Terminal 2, which was hit by a system glitch on Tuesday. | KYODO

,