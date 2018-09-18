75% of firms in Japan not planning to OK side jobs: survey

About three-quarters of companies in Japan have no plans to allow their employees to have side jobs despite government efforts to promote such a practice, a survey has shown.

The survey by the government-funded Japan Institute for Labor Policy and Training, which covered both firms and workers, has highlighted companies’ strong resistance to employees with side jobs.

According to the survey, 75.8 percent of responding companies said they do not plan to permit employees to have work on the side, while 11.2 percent allowed such practices and 8.4 percent answered that they are considering allowing such work.

Of the companies with no intention of permitting side jobs, 82.7 percent referred to worries that overwork caused by side jobs may affect employees’ main work and 45.3 percent cited difficulties in grasping and managing employees’ work hours.

Meanwhile, 23.2 percent of the responding workers voiced a wish to take up a side job and 13.8 percent said they want to increase the opportunity and time for their existing side jobs. On the other hand, 56.1 percent said they do not intend to work on the side.

Of those hoping to start side businesses or spend more time at such jobs, 85.1 percent said they want to boost their income.

As for those reluctant to take up side jobs or increase their time spent on such work, 61.6 percent cited fear about possible negative effects on their main jobs, while 56.5 percent said they want to prioritize time spent with their family and friends.

The survey was conducted between February and March. Answers were received from 2,260 companies with 100 or more employees and 12,355 workers.

The government has asked companies to allow employees to hold side businesses or work multiple jobs in principle. To this end, the government set guidelines and model working regulations for companies in January.