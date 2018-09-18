Dollar firmer above ¥111.90 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar was firmer above ¥111.90 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday after giving up earlier gains that stemmed from a rise in the euro against the yen.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.96-96, up from ¥111.82-82 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1681-1682, down from $1.1718-1719, and at ¥130.78-80, down from ¥131.05-06. The Tokyo market was closed Monday for a national holiday.

In the early morning, the dollar dropped below ¥111.70 after the announcement of a third round of extra U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports Monday evening. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump said it will impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from Sept. 24 and increase the rate to 25 percent, effective Jan. 1.

The greenback rebounded to levels around ¥112 around noon in line with the Nikkei 225 stock average’s strong rally after a weak start.

In late trading, the dollar rose above ¥111.20, helped by a bout of yen selling against the euro that sent the European single currency above ¥131.10.

The U.S. currency then weakened against the yen after China said it will hit back against the fresh U.S. tariffs.

“The U.S.-China trade friction is expected to linger for a long time and this will cap the dollar’s topside,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.