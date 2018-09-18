Pussy Riot member out of danger after suspected poisoning: German doctor

A member of the Russian punk band Pussy Riot, Pyotr Verzilov, was the victim of suspected poisoning with unknown substances but is now out of danger, his German doctors said Tuesday.

“The impression and the findings that we now have, as well as those provided by colleagues from Moscow, suggest that it was highly plausible that it was a case of poisoning,” said Kai-Uwe Eckardt, a leading doctor at Berlin’s Charite hospital.

Eckardt said Verzilov, who has Canadian citizenship, has been receiving intensive care since arriving in Berlin on Saturday but his condition isn’t life threatening.

Dr. Karl Max Einhaeupl of Berlin’s Charite hospital told reporters Tuesday there is no evidence Verzilov was suffering from a long-term illness.

Eckardt said the symptoms indicate a disruption of the part of Verzilov’s nervous system that regulates the inner organs.

Doctors in Berlin haven’t yet determined what substance was responsible for the poisoning.