Russia blames Israel for loss of aircraft to Syrian fire

AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW – Russia blamed Israel on Tuesday for the loss of a military jet to Syrian fire — which killed all 15 servicemen on board — and threatened a response.

Israeli pilots carrying out attacks on Syrian targets “used the Russian plane as a cover, exposing it to fire from Syrian air defenses,” Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

An Israeli Air Force F-16 launched an attack on targets near Syria’s Latakia on Monday at around 10 p.m. when a Russian Il-20 was landing, he said.

“The Il-20, which has a much bigger reflective surface than the F-16, was struck down by an S-200 rocket,” he said. “As a result of irresponsible actions of Israeli military, 15 Russian servicemen have died.”

“We consider these provocative actions by Israel as hostile,” he said. “We reserve our right for a proper response.”

Konashenkov said Israel notified Russian command about its plan to bomb targets in Syria’s Latakia province only one minute in advance which “did not allow for the Russian plane to be moved to a safe zone.”

A search and rescue operation for the remains of the Russian plane was ongoing.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Pussy Riot member out of danger after suspected poisoning: German doctor
A member of the Russian punk band Pussy Riot, Pyotr Verzilov, was the victim of suspected poisoning with unknown substances but is now out of danger, his German doctors said Tuesday. "The impres...
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on Monday.
Turkey and Russia agree on demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib
The leaders of Russia and Turkey agreed Monday to establish a demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib region, the last major stronghold of anti-government rebels where fears had been running high of a ...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finishes speaking about refugees as he makes a statement to the media at the State Department in Washington on Monday.
U.S. again slashing number of refugees it will accept
The U.S. will slash the number of refugees it will accept for a second straight year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, insisting amid criticism from human rights groups that the country is stil...

, , , ,