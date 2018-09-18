Stocks soar despite escalation of U.S.-China trade war

Stocks extended gains substantially Tuesday despite the announcement of a third round of extra U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports.

The Nikkei 225 average surged 325.87 points, or 1.41 percent, to end at 23,420.54. On Friday, the key market gauge advanced 273.35 points. The market was closed Monday for a national holiday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 31.27 points, or 1.81 percent, higher at 1,759.88 after adding 18.59 points Friday.

Soon after opening slightly lower, both indexes popped into positive territory and accelerated their upswing, backed by futures-led buying, brokers said.

The market’s bullishness came unexpectedly after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday evening that it will impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from Sept. 24 and increase the rate to 25 percent, effective Jan. 1.

“A wide range of issues attracted purchases, apparently by foreign investors,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Foreign players may be boosting buying of Japanese stocks because they think Japanese products’ export competitiveness may increase after the escalation of U.S.-China trade friction, the official added.

The Nikkei has exceeded the long-standing resistance level of 23,000, and this line is now expected to be a support line, said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,780 to 271 in the first section, while 57 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.581 billion shares from 1.732 billion Friday.

Insurers attracted purchases on hopes for higher long-term interest rates after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe indicated his willingness Friday to pave the way for an exit from the Bank of Japan’s massive monetary easing within three years. Major gainers included Tokio Marine and Dai-ichi Life.

Kao closed up 3.80 percent after UBS Securities Japan Co. raised its stock price target for the daily goods manufacturer Friday, a market source said.

Other major winners included Nintendo and Sony.

On the other hand, electronic parts companies met with selling after Apple Inc. fared poorly overnight in New York trading. They included Murata Manufacturing, Kyocera and Alps Electric.

Also lower were mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and clothing retailer Fast Retailing.