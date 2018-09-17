Quake damage to Hokkaido’s farm, forestry, fishing sectors estimated at nearly ¥40 billion; dairy farmers in bind

Hokkaido’s agriculture, forestry and fishery industry has taken at least ¥39.7 billion in damage from the level 7 earthquake on Sept. 6, the prefectural government estimates.

Landslides in Atsuma and two other towns near the epicenter severely damaged forests and farmland, the officials said.

Of the total, ¥22.5 billion will be needed to repair damage to forested areas and farmland in Atsuma, ¥4.8 billion to rebuild roads used for forestry work, and ¥9.3 billion to fix irrigation channels.

In addition, financial damage related to the dairy industry will amount to ¥2.1 billion, while the fisheries industry will take a ¥1 billion hit.

The amount of damage is likely to increase because the prefectural government’s investigation is still underway.

Hokkaido, known for its dairy industry, is seeing farmers struggle in the wake of the magnitude 6.7 temblor. Many dairy farmers were forced to dump thousands of liters of fresh milk after it triggered water shortages and a prefecture-wide blackout.

Experts say even if electricity is fully restored, a lack of clean water may continue to pose a serious problem for dairy farmers because they need to give each cow about 100 liters of water every day.

Given the situation, Hokkaido Gov. Harumi Takahashi met with Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in Sapporo on Sunday. Takahashi stressed that Hokkaido needs sufficient support for its recovery and reconstruction.

On Saturday, the prefectural government said the temblor’s damage to local tourism had amounted to ¥29.2 billion.

A total of 942,000 people had canceled hotel reservations in Hokkaido as of Saturday, costing hoteliers and others in the hospitality industry ¥1.17 billion, according to the prefectural government.

A total of 56.1 million tourists visited Hokkaido in fiscal 2017 ended March 31, including 2.79 million from abroad, according to the Hokkaido Prefectural Government. Its goal is to have 5 million people visiting from abroad annually by fiscal 2020.