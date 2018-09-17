Second dead Gifu boar tests positive for swine fever

The carcass of another wild boar found in the city of Gifu has tested positive for swine fever, the Gifu Prefectural Government said Sunday.

The animal’s body was found Saturday about 3.5 km (about 2 miles) from a pig farm where the first case was confirmed earlier this month. It was Japan’s first case of the infectious disease, also known as hog cholera, in 26 years.

On Friday a case of swine fever was confirmed in the carcass of separate boar that was found about 7 km away from the farm.

There is a possibility the disease is spreading through the boars, prefectural officials said.

Hog cholera is endemic in Asia but does not affect humans even if meat from an infected animal is consumed. The disease, which only affects pigs and wild boars, has a fatality rate of nearly 100 percent.

Japan declared the virus eradicated in 2007.