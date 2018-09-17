In long-lived Japan, survey finds 20-year-olds don’t want to live into their 80s
University students listen to a company presentation at a job fair at Makuhari Messe convention center in the city of Chiba in March 2017. A new survey has revealed that young Japanese in their 20s don't want to live into their 80s, with their top concern being economic worries in old age. | BLOOMBERG

In long-lived Japan, survey finds 20-year-olds don’t want to live into their 80s

A survey has found that young Japanese in their 20s don’t want to live into their 80s — a startling revelation in a country where the life expectancies for both men and women routinely rank among the world’s highest.

Men and women between 20 and 29 hope to live to approximately 78.1 years old and 76.9 years old, respectively, according to the survey released Sunday by insurer MetLife Inc.

The “desired life expectancy” figures are below the average life expectancy of 81.09 years for men and 87.26 years for women in 2017.

The survey results indicate that the “100-year-life society” slogan of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is not resonating with young people, observers said.

The insurer conducted the survey on 14,100 people aged 20 to 79 in June. Of the respondents, 41.2 percent said they don’t want to live too long and 81.7 percent voiced concerns about old age.

The survey found that the top cause of their anxiety was money, with 27.1 percent in their 20s expecting to receive no pension payments at all.

