Thousands stage anti-Ortega protest in Managua, demand release of hundreds
A masked anti-government protester shouts slogans to riot police during a protest over Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua Sunday. | REUTERS

/

Thousands stage anti-Ortega protest in Managua, demand release of hundreds

AFP-JIJI

MANAGUA – Thousands of demonstrators marched Sunday through Nicaragua’s capital Managua to demand the resignation of President Daniel Ortega and the liberation of hundreds detained during months of deadly government repression.

Whole families — including young children and the elderly — took part in the “Rescuing the Homeland” march, many sounding noisy vuvuzelas, waving Nicaraguan flags and shouting slogans as they made their way through the streets.

Months of turmoil in the Central American country have left more than 300 people dead, according to rights groups.

The march, called by opposition groups, began in the northeast of the capital, monitored by hundreds of riot police.

Some of the marchers shouted “murderers” as they passed in front of police cordons blocking streets.

“We want Ortega to leave because he has done so much damage to Nicaragua,” one of the demonstrators, Javier Franco, 49, told AFP.

“He has to go, whether he wants to or not. We want the elections to be brought forward,” said Mario Jiminez, another demonstrator.

Nicaragua’s descent into chaos was triggered on April 18 when relatively small protests against now-scrapped social security reforms were met with a government crackdown, backed by armed paramilitaries.

Catholic Church-brokered peace talks broke down in June after Ortega rejected a key opposition demand to step down and bring forward presidential elections.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
New Mexico's Sunspot observatory closed for unspecified security reasons to reopen
An observatory in the mountains of southern New Mexico that had been closed since early September because of an undisclosed security concern is scheduled to reopen on Monday, officials managing the...
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Ari Fuld, 45, an American-born Jewish settler fatally stabbed by a Palestinian, at a cemetery in Kfar Etzion in the occupied West Bank Sunday.
Palestinian stabs U.S.-Israeli citizen to death at West Bank mall, is captured
A Palestinian fatally stabbed an American-born Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank on Sunday then was himself shot and seized by armed civilians who gave chase. The victim, Ari Fuld, 45, wa...
Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan presides over a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago for Jason Van Dyke, a Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, in 2016. He's presided over some of the biggest trials in recent Chicago history— from a mass murder case to that of R& B singer R. Kelly on child pornography charges. Now Gaughan is at the center of one of the city's biggest trials in decades.
Taskmaster judge presides over trial of Chicago cop accused of killing black teen
The judge hearing the trial of a white Chicago police officer accused in the deadly shooting of a black teenager has presided over some of the biggest cases in the city's recent history — and he ha...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A masked anti-government protester shouts slogans to riot police during a protest over Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua Sunday. | REUTERS A masked anti-government protester shouts slogans to riot police during a protest over Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua Sunday. | REUTERS A dog stands in front of a line of riot police during a protest over Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua Sunday. | REUTERS

, ,