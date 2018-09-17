U.N. seeks to open air bridge to aid Yemeni cancer patients: WHO
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths (center) is pictured upon his arrival at Sanaa International airport on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

/

U.N. seeks to open air bridge to aid Yemeni cancer patients: WHO

AFP-JIJI

SANAA – The United Nations is working to open a humanitarian air bridge to take Yemeni cancer patients for treatment at qualified facilities, WHO country representative for Yemen Nevio Zagaria said Sunday.

“The aim is to help patients suffering from cancer, chronic diseases and congenital anomalies receive the treatment they need,” Zagaria said, adding that 12 health conditions had been targeted.

These include leukemia, cervical and thyroid cancer, and “patients who need … bone marrow and kidney transplants,” said Zagaria of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The air bridge will operate for an initial trial period of six months, WHO said, without specifying where the patients would be sent for treatment.

“Eighty percent of patients for this flight are women and children,” Zagaria said, adding: “The air bridge is one of their last hopes.”

Twenty-two million people, or 3 in 4 Yemenis, require some form of humanitarian assistance in the conflict-ravaged country.

On Sunday, hospital and medical sources said clashes and airstrikes around the city of Hodeida killed 32 rebels.

A military source told AFP the Saudi-led coalition fighting alongside the Yemeni government against Shiite Houthi rebels carried out an air raid on a radio station tower in the port city.

The coalition accuses the Tehran-aligned Houthis of smuggling arms from Iran through Hodeida and has imposed a partial blockade on the port, which the rebels seized in 2014.

The coalition in July announced a temporary ceasefire in Hodeida to give a chance to U.N.-brokered peace talks.

The U.N.’s Yemen envoy, Martin Griffiths, arrived Sunday in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

He is pushing for new peace talks after a failed attempt to bring the two sides together in Geneva earlier this month.

Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in 2015 in the conflict between embattled Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, whose government is recognised by the United Nations, and the Huthis.

Nearly 10,000 people have since been killed and the country now stands on the brink of famine.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
New Mexico's Sunspot observatory closed for unspecified security reasons to reopen
An observatory in the mountains of southern New Mexico that had been closed since early September because of an undisclosed security concern is scheduled to reopen on Monday, officials managing the...
A masked anti-government protester shouts slogans to riot police during a protest over Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua Sunday.
Thousands stage anti-Ortega protest in Managua, demand release of hundreds
Thousands of demonstrators marched Sunday through Nicaragua's capital Managua to demand the resignation of President Daniel Ortega and the liberation of hundreds detained during months of deadly go...
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Ari Fuld, 45, an American-born Jewish settler fatally stabbed by a Palestinian, at a cemetery in Kfar Etzion in the occupied West Bank Sunday.
Palestinian stabs U.S.-Israeli citizen to death at West Bank mall, is captured
A Palestinian fatally stabbed an American-born Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank on Sunday then was himself shot and seized by armed civilians who gave chase. The victim, Ari Fuld, 45, wa...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths (center) is pictured upon his arrival at Sanaa International airport on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,