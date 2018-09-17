Democratic Sen. Diane Feinstein urges FBI probe into sexual assault allegations against Trump’s top court pick
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa (left), accompanied by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member, speaks with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., during a Senate Judiciary Committee markup meeting on Capitol Hill Thursday in Washington. | AP

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate consideration of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to become a Supreme Court justice should be put on hold until the FBI conducts an investigation into a California woman’s allegations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump’s nominee.

Responding to a Washington Post report in which Christine Blasey Ford said she was sexually accosted by Kavanaugh in the 1980s, Democratic U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein said in a statement: “I support Mrs. Ford’s decision to share her story, and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee.”

