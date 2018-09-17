Yemen rebels say Saudi-led airstrike hit Hodeida radio station, killing four
A displaced Yemeni girl drinks water in a camp set up for people who fled the battle areas in east of the port city of Hodeida on Saturday. Since Riyadh and its allies intervened in Yemen in March 2015, around 10,000 people have been killed in a conflict, which has sparked a grave humanitarian crisis. | AFP-JIJI

Yemen rebels say Saudi-led airstrike hit Hodeida radio station, killing four

AP

SANAA – A suspected airstrike by a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Shiite rebels hit a local radio station in the Red Sea port province of Hodeida on Sunday, killing at least four people, a rebel official said.

The minister of information in the pro-rebel government, Abdel-Salam Gabir, said three security guards and an employee were among those killed in the attack in al-Marawa district in Hodeida.

Heavy fighting has been raging around Hodeida as Yemeni government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition are trying to retake the city from the rebels, known as the Houthis.

The latest offensive began earlier this month following the failure of what was hoped to be renewed peace talks in Geneva. It was concentrated in the eastern and southern entrances to the city, which is considered the lifeline of Yemen.

The U.N. special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, meanwhile arrived in Yemen’s rebel-held capital, Sanaa, on Sunday in an effort to agree on a new date for peace talks, Yemeni officials said.

They said Griffiths met with Abdul-Malek al-Houthi, the leader of the rebels, and other top rebel officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

Griffiths met last week with representatives of the rebels in Muscat, Oman’s capital, to discuss ways to ensure their participation in future consultations.

He sought earlier this week to downplay the significance of the failure of launching peace talks, saying on Saturday that he would head back to Yemen and neighboring Oman “within days” to work toward an agreement on a new date.

A delegation of the internationally recognized government arrived in Geneva last week for the talks, which were supposed to start on Sept. 6, but the Houthis did not, arguing their safe return was not guaranteed.

Shortly after the failure to launch peace talks, the government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition renewed their offensive to retake the rebel-held Hodeida. They had tried to overrun Hodeida in June but were blocked by the rebels’ resistance.

One main objective of the ongoing fighting is to cut off the road between Hodeida and Sanaa, thus depriving the capital city, which is controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthis, from supplies arriving by sea. Government forces are also trying to cut off the road to Taiz, a fiercely contested and strategic city south of Hodeida.

Impoverished Yemen has been embroiled in the war pitting the Saudi-led coalition against the Iran-aligned Houthis since March 2015. The war against the rebels has devastated impoverished Yemen, turning the Arab nation into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 20 million people in need of assistance.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, on Sept. 6. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers, has come forward to The Washington Post.
Trump top court pick Brett Kavanaugh's female accuser of groping comes forward
A California woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were in high school has come forward, alleging in an interview that Kavanaugh pinned her to a...
Syrian health sector workers hold banners during a rally in the village of Atmeh in the northern Idlib province, demanding that hospitals be protected in the case of an upcoming offensive, on Sunday. The Syrian regime and its Russian ally are threatening an offensive to retake the northwestern province of Idlib, Syria's last rebel bastion.
Turkey in the middle as Syrian rebels in Idlib prepare for last stand
They dug trenches around towns, reinforced caves for cover and put up sand bags around their positions. They issued calls to arms, urging young men to join in the defense of Idlib, the Syrian provi...
Image Not Available
Texas Border Patrol boss held on $2.5 million bond over slayings of at least four women
A U.S. Border Patrol supervisor was jailed Sunday on $2.5 million bond in Texas, accused in the killing of at least four women and of injuring a fifth who managed to escape. Juan David Ortiz, 35...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A displaced Yemeni girl drinks water in a camp set up for people who fled the battle areas in east of the port city of Hodeida on Saturday. Since Riyadh and its allies intervened in Yemen in March 2015, around 10,000 people have been killed in a conflict, which has sparked a grave humanitarian crisis. | AFP-JIJI Displaced Yemeni children gather by a water storage tank in a camp set up for people who fled the battle areas in east of the port city of Hodeida on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,