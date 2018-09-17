German police deploy over 1,000 against far-right march in eastern town of Koethen
Protesters against a far-right demontration gather at the train station of Koethen, Germany, Sunday. Far-right organizations including the anti-Islam group PEGIDA say they want to protest the death a week ago of a 22-year-old German who died after a dispute with two migrants. | DPA / VIA AP

German police deploy over 1,000 against far-right march in eastern town of Koethen

AP

BERLIN – German police have called in more than 1,000 officers to prevent violence during a far-right protest in the eastern town of Koethen on Sunday.

News agency dpa reports that water cannons and mounted police were on hand to keep the peace between far-right groups and counter-protesters.

Far-right organizations, including the anti-Islam group PEGIDA, say they plan to protest the death of a 22-year-old German who died after a dispute with two migrants a week ago. Two Afghan men, ages 18 and 20, have been arrested.

Authorities say the man had severe chronic heart disease and an autopsy showed he suffered a cardiac arrest after being punched in the face.

The Anhalt University of Applied Sciences in Koethen warned students to be aware of “potentially violent demonstrations.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, on Sept. 6. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers, has come forward to The Washington Post.
Trump top court pick Brett Kavanaugh's female accuser of groping comes forward
A California woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were in high school has come forward, alleging in an interview that Kavanaugh pinned her to a...
Syrian health sector workers hold banners during a rally in the village of Atmeh in the northern Idlib province, demanding that hospitals be protected in the case of an upcoming offensive, on Sunday. The Syrian regime and its Russian ally are threatening an offensive to retake the northwestern province of Idlib, Syria's last rebel bastion.
Turkey in the middle as Syrian rebels in Idlib prepare for last stand
They dug trenches around towns, reinforced caves for cover and put up sand bags around their positions. They issued calls to arms, urging young men to join in the defense of Idlib, the Syrian provi...
A displaced Yemeni girl drinks water in a camp set up for people who fled the battle areas in east of the port city of Hodeida on Saturday. Since Riyadh and its allies intervened in Yemen in March 2015, around 10,000 people have been killed in a conflict, which has sparked a grave humanitarian crisis.
Yemen rebels say Saudi-led airstrike hit Hodeida radio station, killing four
A suspected airstrike by a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels hit a local radio station in the Red Sea port province of Hodeida on Sunday, killing at least four people, a rebel offi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Protesters against a far-right demontration gather at the train station of Koethen, Germany, Sunday. Far-right organizations including the anti-Islam group PEGIDA say they want to protest the death a week ago of a 22-year-old German who died after a dispute with two migrants. | DPA / VIA AP People gather at the site of a deadly brawl in Koethen, 90 miles southwest of Berlin, on Sept. 9 after police arrested two Afghan men on suspicion of killing a 22-year-old German man. | AP

, , ,