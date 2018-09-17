Government considering sending GSDF personnel to multinational peacekeeping force in Egypt

The government is considering dispatching Ground Self-Defense Force members to a multinational peacekeeping force in Egypt under new security legislation that expanded the scope of the troops’ activities overseas, government sources said Sunday.

The government is considering sending senior GSDF officials to the command of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO)next year following an on-site safety inspection by officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Foreign and Defense ministries, possibly this year, they said.

The dispatch of SDF members to the MFO, in charge of supervising the implementation of the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel on the Sinai Peninsula, would be the first to peacekeeping operations overseas that are not under the command of the United Nations.

The government’s “Five Principles,” or five legal requirements governing participation in U.N. peacekeeping, such as the existence of a cease-fire agreement among the warring parties, will be implemented in the decision to send the SDF members to the MFO.

The new security laws that came into effect in 2016 loosened the constraints of the post-World War II pacifist Constitution. It has allowed SDF participation in foreign peacekeeping operations even if they are not under the control of the United Nations, at the request of international organizations.

The laws also added bigger roles for the SDFs, such as going to the rescue of U.N. staff and others under attack, and has enabled SDF members to use weapons beyond just self-defense during U.N. peacekeeping missions.

The U.S.-initiated MFO has been in operation since 1982 in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, with Japan providing financial support since 1988. Some 1,200 military members from 12 countries, including the United States, Britain, France, Italy and Australia, have been dispatched.

While Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been promoting Japan as becoming a “proactive contributor to peace,” the SDF’s U.N. mission in South Sudan withdrew from its peace-building duties in May 2017.

Currently, dispatch of the SDF overseas is limited to senior GSDF officials working as command staff in peacekeeping activities in South Sudan and members of the Maritime Self-Defense Force and GSDF active in anti-piracy operations off Somalia since 2009.

Abe’s government had been looking for a new dispatch destination for the SDF as visible examples of contributions to international peace, while trying to avoid a situation where the Japanese troops may get embroiled in military actions, observers said.

In deciding on the SDF’s pullout from South Sudan, there was speculation that the government opted not to take further political risks by continuing the mission as fighting continued between government and opposition forces.