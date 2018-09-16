Archaeologists discover ancient sphinx at Egyptian temple site

AP

CAIRO – Egypt says archaeologists have discovered a statue of a lion’s body and a human head in the southern city of Aswan.

The Antiquities Ministry said Sunday the sphinx, made of sandstone, was found in the Temple of Kom Ombo during work to protect the site from groundwater.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says the statue probably dates back to the Ptolemaic time.

The Ptolemaic Dynasty ruled Egypt for some 300 years — from around 320 B.C. to about 30 B.C.

Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, partially driven by antiquities sightseeing, which was hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki (right) and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are seen in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in July 16.
Leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea to sign peace accord in Saudi Arabia
The leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea were in Saudi Arabia on Sunday ahead of a meeting described as the signing of a peace accord between the two East African nations. Terms of the agreem...
Image Not Available
Ashes of elderly woman's husband stolen in London burglary
British police are asking the public to help identify two men suspected of stealing the ashes of an elderly woman's husband along with cash, bank cards and jewelry. Police released image...
Jean Henry Ceant
After marathon overnight session, Haiti lawmakers back new government
Lawmakers at Haiti's lower house voted in favor of the new government in the early hours of Sunday after a marathon session lasting more than 10 hours. New prime minister, Jean-Henry Cea...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This undated photo released by Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities shows the statue with a lion's body and a human head discovered at the Temple of Kom Ombo in Aswan recently. | AP

, , ,