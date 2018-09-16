Australia offers reward amid mystery strawberry needle scare
The Australian state of Queensland has offered a large reward for information after sewing needles were found in strawberries sold in supermarkets. | GETTY IMAGES

/

Australia offers reward amid mystery strawberry needle scare

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY – An Australian state has offered a large reward for information after sewing needles were found in strawberries sold in supermarkets, in what the federal health minister described as a “vicious crime.”

The issue came to light last week when a man was taken to hospital with stomach pains after eating the fresh produce bought at a supermarket in Queensland state.

Since then, people have posted on social media photos of other strawberries with small metal pins stuck into them.

Several brands grown in Queensland have been withdrawn from supermarkets, and there have been multiple reports of other cases in the states of New South Wales and Victoria.

“Whoever is behind this is not just putting families at risk across Queensland and the rest of Australia — they are putting an entire industry at risk,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Saturday.

Her government is offering a 100,000 Australian dollar ($71,500) reward for any information that leads to the capture and conviction of those responsible.

“I would urge anyone with information that may be relevant to this incident in any way to contact police as soon as possible,” she added.

Queensland police told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that the contamination of the strawberries — usually sold in small plastic boxes called punnets — was done “obviously to injure somebody.”

They have yet to reveal possible motives but the Queensland Strawberry Growers Association said a disgruntled former worker might be responsible.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said Sunday he had ordered the national food safety watchdog to assess the handling of the cases, calling the sabotage a “very vicious crime.”

The Queensland strawberry industry is valued at about AU$160 million ($114 million). The ABC said Saturday wholesale prices had fallen by half to 50 Australian cents per punnet, below the cost of production.

Consumers have been urged to cut up their strawberries before eating.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A waterspout whirls Saturday off eastern Taiwan's Taitung County as Typhoon Mangkhut approached.
Typhoon Mangkhut nears Hong Kong, China after pummelling Philippines
Typhoon Mangkhut hurtled towards Hong Kong on Sunday, lashing its coastline and sending skyscrapers swaying, after killing dozens in the Philippines and ripping a swathe of destruction through i...
Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of the Samsung group, arrives at the High Court in Seoul in February ahead of a ruling on his appeal of his five-year prison term for bribery.
As South Korean President Moon Jae-in heads to Pyongyang for summit, Samsung heir, other top busi...
The heir to the Samsung empire and the leaders of several other South Korean conglomerates will go to Pyongyang this week to attend an inter-Korean summit, officials in Seoul announced Sunday.
Image Not Available
Scott Morrison says Australia will launch investigation of scandal-plagued elderly-care sector
Australia will launch a national inquiry into its scandal-plagued elderly care sector, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday, following numerous reports of abuse, neglect and mismanagement.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Australian state of Queensland has offered a large reward for information after sewing needles were found in strawberries sold in supermarkets. | GETTY IMAGES

, ,