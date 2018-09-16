As South Korean President Moon Jae-in heads to Pyongyang for summit, Samsung heir, other top business leaders to join delegation

The heir to the Samsung empire and the leaders of several other South Korean conglomerates will go to Pyongyang this week to attend an inter-Korean summit, officials in Seoul announced Sunday.

Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong and the heads of the SK and LG groups will all be part of President Moon Jae-in’s delegation as he heads for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Moon’s office said.

The vice president of Hyundai Motor Group — whose founder was a refugee from the North — will also be among the entourage.

Moon, a dove who favors dialogue with the North to nudge it toward denuclearization, has advocated closer economic ties across the border, despite multiple sanctions on the North over its atomic weapons and ballistic missile programs.

He is set to fly to the North’s capital on Tuesday to attend a three-day summit with Kim — his third meeting this year with the young ruler of the isolated country.

The delegation of about 200 people will be made up of top officials from Seoul, including its spy chief, foreign minister and defense chief as well as prominent figures in the economy, religion, culture and sports fields, Moon’s office said.

Lee is the de facto leader of the Samsung group, by far the South’s biggest conglomerate, which includes Samsung Electronics — the world’s largest maker of smartphones as well as memory chips.

He was released from prison in February after successfully appealing a five-year sentence for perjury, embezzlement and bribery in a scandal that led to the removal of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye last year.