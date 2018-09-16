40% of Japan health insurance societies seen making losses

Over 40 percent of 1,394 health insurance societies for employees of large companies and their families are expected to report losses for fiscal 2017 ended March, sources said.

In the previous year, the rate of health insurance societies that incurred losses stood lower at 38.7 percent.

Meanwhile, as a whole the societies are expected to be in the black. However, the net profit in fiscal 2017 is estimated have dropped by some ¥100 billion from the year prior to a little over ¥130 billion, the sources said Saturday.

The loss expansion and profit shrinkage reflected the substantial increase in contributions to the medical care system for elderly people aged 65 or older at each society.

The National Federation of Health Insurance Societies, or Kenporen, will release its fiscal 2017 financial statement on Sept. 25.

According to the sources, the average premium rate is projected to rise from the previous year to slightly below 9.2 percent, a record high.

If the rate at each society for major firm employees tops 10 percent, which is the average of prefecture-by-prefecture rates of the state-subsidized Japan Health Insurance Association, Kyokai Kenpo, for workers at small businesses, there will be no reason for independent societies to exist.

According to an estimate by Kenporen, contributions to the medical system for the elderly will exceed insurance payments to society members in fiscal 2025.

With premium rates for the working generation on the rise in line with growing medical expenditures for the elderly, an increasing number of health insurance societies have been disbanded or started moving toward dissolution since the beginning of this year.

By the end of this month, for instance, the Health Insurance Society for Temporary Workers in Japan, or Haken Kenpo, is expected to discuss whether to dissolve itself during fiscal 2018. With about 510,000 members, Haken Kenpo is one of the largest health insurance societies in the country. If disbanded, the members would join Kyokai Kenpo.

In May, Kenporen and Kyokai Kenpo urged the government to require people aged 75 or older pay in principle 20 percent of medical costs out of their pocket, up from the current 10 percent. The proposal was backed by major business organizations including the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.

But the government is reluctant to do so ahead of elections in 2019, which includes the House of Councilors contest in summer.