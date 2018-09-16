Demand for ¥1 coins dampened by e-money, tax hike

The number of ¥1 coins in circulation has fallen sharply in Japan, as consumers increasingly choose cashless payments with electronic money or credit cards.

The government has stopped minting new coins for circulation, while deteriorating units are being withdrawn.

With the consumption tax rate slated to be raised from 8 percent to the round figure of 10 percent in October 2019, the ¥1 coin is bound to lose more favor with consumers.

According to the Bank of Japan, the number of ¥1 coins in circulation stood at 37.8 billion in 2017, down 8 percent from the peak level of 41 billion in 2002.

By contrast, the amount of financial settlements by e-money exceeded ¥5 trillion in 2016, about 7 times the level of 2008, when the BOJ started its survey.

The ¥1 coin, the minimum-denomination currency in Japan, came into the spotlight when the consumption tax was introduced at a rate of 3 percent in 1989.

The Ministry of Finance minted more than 2 billion ¥1 coins annually, about double the amount in 1988, for three straight years from 1989, in anticipation of growing demand for use in change. The number in circulation rose above 35 billion in 1991, compared with 24.6 billion in 1985.

Demand slumped, however, after the consumption tax rate was raised to 5 percent in 1997. In 2011 to 2013, the ministry stopped issuing new coins for circulation, limiting production to some 500,000 to 700,000 units intended for collectors.

The ministry restarted minting the coins when the tax rate was lifted to 8 percent in 2014, but the lack of growth in demand due to the spread of e-money transactions prompted it to stop issuance again in 2016.

At the time of the consumption tax hike to 10 percent, the tax rate is expected to be kept at 8 percent for some products, including food items. Still, demand for ¥1 coins for payments and change is likely to diminish, given the experience after the tax increase to 5 percent .

Minting a ¥1 coin is said to cost about ¥3. “The more coins you make, the bigger the loss becomes,” Yukinobu Kitamura, professor at the Hitotsubashi University Institute of Economic Research, said.

The government has set a goal of boosting the share of cashless payments in all settlements from 18 percent in 2015 to 40 percent in 2025, mainly to reduce transportation and storage costs linked to cash transactions, in another blow for the ¥1 coin.

According to one proverb, someone who makes fun of ¥1 will eventually cry over ¥1. The saying may fall out of use along with the coin.