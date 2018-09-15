Careless whiskers: New Jersey commuter shaves on train

A New Jersey train rider has been caught lathering up and shaving, in violation of the rules.

A fellow rider on the Northeast Corridor line of New Jersey Transit took a video of the act Thursday night and tweeted it. Some commenters were impressed by the man’s shaving skills, while others felt “grossed out.”

Welcome to NJ TRANSIT!!! pic.twitter.com/ie9SR2UDnJ — Pete Bentivegna (@pbenti007) September 13, 2018

NJ Transit prohibits bathing or shaving aboard trains and buses. Conductors can ask customers to stop and, if they refuse, can notify police. But that didn’t happen Thursday.

Pete Bentivenga posted the video. He told NJ.com it was “one of the strangest things I’ve seen” in his nearly 20 years as a commuter.

He says the man, freshly shaven, then ordered himself a beer.