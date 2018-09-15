/

Careless whiskers: New Jersey commuter shaves on train

AP

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – A New Jersey train rider has been caught lathering up and shaving, in violation of the rules.

A fellow rider on the Northeast Corridor line of New Jersey Transit took a video of the act Thursday night and tweeted it. Some commenters were impressed by the man’s shaving skills, while others felt “grossed out.”

NJ Transit prohibits bathing or shaving aboard trains and buses. Conductors can ask customers to stop and, if they refuse, can notify police. But that didn’t happen Thursday.

Pete Bentivenga posted the video. He told NJ.com it was “one of the strangest things I’ve seen” in his nearly 20 years as a commuter.

He says the man, freshly shaven, then ordered himself a beer.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Thousands demonstrate against the Syrian government's Idlib offensive on Friday in the northwestern town of Maarat al-Numan.
Syria criticizes U.N. body investigating war crimes
Syria is sharply criticizing an upcoming event on the U.N. investigative body that is helping to document serious crimes during the seven-year Syrian conflict, including possible war crimes and cri...
U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listen during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington on Aug. 16.
Trump, Pompeo bash former Secretary of State John Kerry for meeting with Iran minister
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unloaded Friday on his Obama-era predecessor John Kerry for "actively undermining" U.S. policy on Iran by meeting several times recently with the Iranian foreign mini...
A Mayan altar is displayed at the National Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology in Guatemala City on Wednesday.
Ancient altar found in Guatemala reveals Mayan 'Game of Thrones' dynasty
A 1,500 year old Mayan altar discovered in a small archeological site in northern Guatemala is drawing comparisons to popular fantasy drama television series "Game of Thrones" for its descriptio...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A screenshot from Twitter user @pbenti007's video.

, ,