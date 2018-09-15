Japan to more than halve its solar power feed-in tariffs
Planned reductions of solar power feed-in tariffs are expected to lower the Japanese levy to levels similar to those of European countries.. | BLOOMBERG

Japan to more than halve its solar power feed-in tariffs

JIJI

The government has decided to more than halve the country’s solar power feed-in tariffs by around the mid-2020s, informed sources have said.

The move is aimed at reducing the public burden of electricity bills, which include part of the costs of power companies’ mandatory solar power purchases from households and other companies under the system.

The industry ministry aims to cut the price for solar power generated by companies to ¥8.5 by around fiscal 2022 to 2024, from ¥18 per kilowatt-hour in fiscal 2018, and that for solar power made by households to ¥11, from ¥26, around fiscal 2025 to 2027, the sources said.

The planned reductions are expected to lower the Japanese tariffs to levels similar to those in European countries.

The feed-in tariff system was launched in Japan in 2012, with the aim of encouraging the introduction of solar power and other renewable energy equipment.

In fiscal 2018, power utilities’ purchasing costs under the system are projected to total ¥3.1 trillion, up 13 percent from the previous year. Of the total, ¥2.4 trillion would be borne by their customers.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Samsung to unveil new Galaxy device in October, teases '4x fun'
Samsung sent out invitations Friday for an Oct. 11 event to launch a new mobile device under its Galaxy line. The invitation offered few details but the mention of "4x fun" led to speculation ab...
Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, speaks at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, in June.
New tools in Safari and Firefox browsers aim to thwart tracking by Facebook, Google and others
Facebook and other companies routinely track your online surfing habits to better target ads at you. Two web browsers now want to help you fight back in what is becoming an escalating privacy arms ...
A Nike ad with quarterback Colin Kaepernick is displayed in New York on Sept. 8.
Nike shares hit record high after ads with racism protester Colin Kaepernick are unveiled
Nike shares have reached an all-time high and online sales have improved following the sporting goods giant's envelope-pushing ad campaign featuring controversial football quarterback Colin Kaepern...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Planned reductions of solar power feed-in tariffs are expected to lower the Japanese levy to levels similar to those of European countries.. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,