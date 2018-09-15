JAXA again delays launching H-2B rocket to deliver supplies to ISS

The launch of a rocket to deliver daily necessities to the International Space Station on Saturday was delayed again due to a problem with equipment.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) had been scheduled to launch the H-2B rocket carrying the Kounotori7 cargo ship from Tanegashima Space Center, in Kagoshima Prefecture, early in the morning, after postponing its launch Tuesday due to inclement weather.

“We faced a rather serious issue,” Koki Nimura, senior chief engineer of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., which developed the rocket, told a press conference.

The latest decision follows a problem found in the valve to adjust pressure inside a fuel tank and it may take more than a week to fix the flaw, JAXA said.

The cargo ship will carry food and other necessities to the ISS. The delayed delivery will not immediately affect the operation of the space station, according to the agency.