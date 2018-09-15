/

Swine fever virus discovered in Gifu was previously unreported type in Japan

The type of swine fever virus recently detected at a pig farm in the city of Gifu had not been found before in Japan, the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization has said.

The virus type, seen in other parts of Asia and in Europe, was confirmed through genetic analysis, the institute said Friday, adding that it is highly likely that the virus came from abroad.

Also on Friday, the Gifu Prefectural Government said the dead body of a wild boar found about 8 kilometers from the pig farm on Thursday has tested positive for swine fever, also known as hog cholera.

The infection was confirmed by the national institute’s detailed examination, the prefectural government said Saturday, and the disease may be spreading through the wild boar population.

The agriculture ministry urged all prefectural governments to carry out swine fever tests if any dead wild boars are found.

The prefectural governments were also instructed to conduct on-site inspections of pig farms within 10 kilometers of where any dead wild boars are found.

