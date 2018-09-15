Power-saving campaign scaled down in quake-hit Hokkaido after two generators go back online

The government is scaling down a Hokkaido power-saving campaign that was implemented after the powerful earthquake of Sept. 6.

Industry minister Hiroshige Seko told a news conference on Friday that the government would withdraw a target of cutting power consumption by 20 percent later that night.

After that, residents and businesses in Hokkaido are being asked to reduce power consumption by 10 percent, he said, adding that the power-saving rate had been 9.9 percent between 5 and 6 p.m.

Seko said there would be no need for rolling blackouts for the time being.

On Friday, Hokkaido Electric Power Co. put back online the No. 2 generator at its Kyogoku pumped hydroelectric power plant after reactivating the No. 1 unit Thursday.

As a result, the company’s electricity supply capacity increased to 3.86 million kilowatts from 3.46 million kilowatts around the middle of the week. That slightly exceeded the peak demand of 3.83 million kilowatts just before the temblor, leading the government to end the 20 percent target.

The Sept. 6 quake led to a shutdown of the company’s Tomato-Atsuma thermal plant, which had supplied about half of electricity in Hokkaido, creating a massive blackout across the prefecture.

Of the thermal plant’s three generators, the No. 1 unit, with a capacity of 350,000 kilowatts, is expected to be restored this month at the earliest.

“Power supplies will become quite stable” following the restart of the No. 1 generator, Seko said.