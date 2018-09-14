Regulator approval nears for Aomori’s Rokkasho nuclear fuel processing plant
The spent nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture, which has been under construction for more than 20 years, is seen in 2014. Japan's nuclear regulator has completed most of its safety review and the plant could finally be in operation in fiscal 2021. | KYODO

Regulator approval nears for Aomori’s Rokkasho nuclear fuel processing plant

Kyodo

A spent nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture, looks set to gain approval for full operation as the country’s regulator completed most of its safety review Friday.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority checked remaining safety measures against the risks of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, and its members made no objection.

Operator Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd. expects the completion of the plant in the first half of fiscal 2021. The construction is more than 20 years behind schedule.

The Rokkasho plant will be a key pillar of Japan’s nuclear fuel reprocessing policy, even though questions remain about whether the reprocessing cycle will work effectively.

When completed, the Rokkasho plant can extract about 8 tons of plutonium a year by reprocessing spent fuel.

Spent fuel from nuclear reactors is reprocessed to extract uranium and plutonium, which is then recycled into fuel called mixed oxide, or MOX, for use in fast-breeder reactors or conventional nuclear reactors.

But most of the country’s nuclear power plants remain offline, making it likely that plutonium stockpiles will increase unless more reactors that can burn MOX resume operations.

The Japan Atomic Energy Commission said in an updated guideline in July that Japan will reduce the amount of plutonium it possesses amid growing concern by some countries about its increase.

The operator filed for the regulator’s safety review in January 2014. Due to a series of problems found at the plant, the review had been suspended between October 2017 and May.

In August last year, about 800 liters of rainwater was found to have seeped into a building housing key emergency power sources.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a debate for the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election with former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Friday.
Abe Cabinet approval rate rises to 41% in new poll
Public support for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in September rose 3.2 percentage points from the previous month to 41.7 percent, surpassing the disapproval rate for the first time in se...
Image Not Available
Japan Climate Initiative joins forces with America's Pledge in bid to curb emissions
America's Pledge, a nongovernmental environmental group led by Michael Bloomberg and California Gov. Jerry Brown, announced Friday that it has formed a partnership with a Japan-based organizatio...
Susumu Nishibe
Former TV director gets suspended term for helping commentator take his own life
A former director of a TV program featuring conservative commentator Susumu Nishibe was given a suspended jail term on Friday for helping the 78-year-old kill himself in January. The Toky...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The spent nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture, which has been under construction for more than 20 years, is seen in 2014. Japan's nuclear regulator has completed most of its safety review and the plant could finally be in operation in fiscal 2021. | KYODO

, , ,