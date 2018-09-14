Abe Cabinet approval rate rises to 41% in new poll

Public support for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in September rose 3.2 percentage points from the previous month to 41.7 percent, surpassing the disapproval rate for the first time in seven months, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Friday.

The support rate exceeded 40 percent for the first time since a February poll.

The disapproval rate dropped 2.3 points to 36.6 percent, according to the poll conducted for four days through Monday.

Asked about their reasons for supporting the Abe Cabinet, with multiple answers allowed, 21.0 percent said there is no other person suitable for prime minister, 10.4 percent said they trust him and 9.7 percent said Abe has leadership skills.

Among those disapproving, 22.0 percent said they cannot trust Abe, 16.0 percent said they expect nothing from the Cabinet and 10.6 percent said they do not support its policies.

The survey also showed that 36.7 percent of respondents oppose the government’s plan to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a congested area of Ginowan in Okinawa Prefecture to the Henoko coastal area in Nago, another Okinawa city, compared with 28.4 percent who back the plan, while 34.9 percent said they are not sure. The planned relocation is the main issue in the Sept. 30 Okinawa gubernatorial election.

Among respondents who back Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, support for the planned relocation stood at 47.9 percent, exceeding the disapproval rate of 26.3 percent.

But among respondents supporting Komeito, the coalition partner of the LDP, the disapproval rate surpassed the support rate — 52.9 percent to 27.5 percent. Opposition exceeded support among supporters of opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People.

The support rate for the LDP came to 26.9 percent, down 0.2 point. The CDP received backing from 4.4 percent, down 0.2 point. The support rate stood at 4.1 percent for Komeito and 1.9 percent for the Japanese Communist Party.

The share of respondents who said they do not support any particular political party was 59.2 percent.

The interview-based poll covered 2,000 people aged 18 or over across Japan. Valid responses were received from 62.0 percent.