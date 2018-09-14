Japan Climate Initiative joins forces with America’s Pledge in bid to curb emissions

Staff Report

America’s Pledge, a nongovernmental environmental group led by Michael Bloomberg and California Gov. Jerry Brown, announced Friday that it has formed a partnership with a Japan-based organization to promote learning, collect data and share strategies to curb global greenhouse emissions.

The group is the Japan Climate Initiative, which comprises more than 200 firms, local governments and nongovernmental groups committed to helping the nation to curb emissions.

Among the JCI members are Ajinomoto Co., Fuji Film Holdings Corp., NTT Docomo Inc., the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the city of Kyoto and WWF Japan.

“Local governments and the private sector are driving progress on climate change in the U.S. and around the world — and the America’s Pledge model gives them data and resources to accelerate that progress,” Bloomberg, who serves as the U.N. secretary-general’s special envoy for climate action, said in a statement.

“It’s encouraging to see this approach spreading to other countries, and we welcome this partnership with Japan,” he said.

America’s Pledge was launched in July last year to work toward emissions goals set by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

