Leading voices and thought leaders shaping the future of water at the IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition 2018

Agenda-setting thought leadership from the most prominent figures within the water sector and beyond. The following keynote speakers are top specialists in their fields and will provide the overarching narrative for the congress. Keynotes and supporting panels will frame the discussions and topics that will be addressed during the week of the congress.

Sept. 16 (Sunday) 4-6 p.m.

Rudy de Waele, conscious business and life design strategist, futurist, humanist, keynote speaker, author and curator will open a week of agenda-setting thought leadership inviting us to re-imagine and transform the future of water.

Sept. 17 (Monday) 9-9:50 a.m.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike (left) will speak about the initiatives taken to realize resilient and sustainable water supply and sewerage systems in Tokyo to support a sustainable urban water cycle.

Toshio Koike (right), director of the International Centre for Water Hazard and Risk Management in Tsukuba, will address recent developments in the field of risk identification, reduction and management to achieve increased preparedness.

Sept. 17 (Monday) 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Silver Mugisha, chief executive officer of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Kampala, Uganda, will provide insights into institutional frameworks that are most conducive to strengthen and expand utilities in low and middle income countries.

Sept. 18 (Tuesday) 9-9:50 a.m.

Claudia Sadoff, director-general of the International Water Management Institute, Colombo, Sri Lanka, will bring in inspiring examples of pursuing resilient solutions in times of increased uncertainty.

Sept. 18 (Tuesday) 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Shinichiro Ohgaki, president of the Japan Water Research Center, Tokyo, Japan, will tap into innovations unleashed in science and technology to tackle many of the challenges water professionals will face when designing our sustainable water future.

Sept. 19 (Wednesday) 9-9:50 a.m.

Sudhir Murthy (left), CEO of NEWhub, Washington D.C., and Mark van Loosdrecht (right), chair professor of environmental biotechnology at Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands, will give a joint keynote address on accelerating the diffusion of innovation.

Sept. 19 (Wednesday) 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Rebekah Eggers, global water leader: WW “internet of things” for Energy, Environment, & Utilities Business at IBM, Los Angeles, U.S., will guide us in the journey of digitalization of water impacts on utilities, “From drips and drops to bits and bytes.”

Sept. 20 (Thursday) 9-9:45 a.m.

Lars Therkildsen, CEO of HOFOR, Copenhagen, Denmark, will close the congress highlighting the opportunities for a big multipurpose utility.

