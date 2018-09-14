Nikkei rallies, finishes day on seven-month high of 23,094

Stocks rose further on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday thanks to the yen’s drop against the dollar, with the benchmark Nikkei average hitting a seven-month closing high above 23,000.

The 225-issue Nikkei average surged 273.35 points, or 1.20 percent, to end at 23,094.67, the first close above 23,000 since May 21 and the best finish since Feb. 2. On Thursday, it climbed 216.71 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 18.59 points, or 1.09 percent, at 1,728.61, after rising 18.70 points the previous day.

The Nikkei retook 23,000 as soon as the market opened following Wall Street’s advance on Thursday.

The yen’s weakening following a larger-than-expected interest rate hike by the Turkish central bank Thursday lifted investor sentiment, market sources said.

“Export-oriented names were bought due to the softer yen,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

Ichikawa added that stocks attracted hefty purchases amid receding concerns over falls in the currencies of emerging countries following the Turkish central bank’s interest rate increase.

Friday’s advance reflected “an easing of tensions over trade between the United States and China,” said Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

“A risk-on mood is prevailing globally” on the back of hopes for possible U.S.-China ministerial trade talks, an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

Rising issues overwhelmed falling ones 1,557 to 474 in the TSE’s first section, while 77 issues were unchanged.

Volume swelled to 1.7 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.3 billion.

Semiconductor-linked names, including Tokyo Electron, Sumco, Advantest and Disco, were upbeat after their U.S. peers fared well in New York trading Thursday.

Ya-man shot up 23 percent, posting a maximum allowable single-day gain, after the health and beauty care-related firm announced Thursday a robust operating profit for May-July and an own share buyback plan.

Other major winners included technology giant Sony and clothing store chain Fast Retailing.

By contrast, mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and game-maker Nintendo lost ground.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average soared 340 points to end at 22,970.