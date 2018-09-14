IWA Awards: Recognizing excellence in global water sustainability

With 71 years of history in bridging science and technology with other sectors, the International Water Association is committed to recognizing the special contributions and achievements of its members and water sector professionals.

The IWA Awards recognize and celebrate the broad range of excellence, leadership and innovation, the invaluable contribution to key innovations in water science and management, which IWA members and network participants bring to both the association, as well as the industry at large.

With this celebration and official distinction, the association encourages their role of innovation in contributing to the sustainable management of water.

IWA Global Water Award / professor Tony Wong

The IWA Global Water Award is awarded by a panel of experts from across the water cycle, and recognizes the exceptional contribution made by an individual to improve sustainable water and sanitation globally.

IWA Women in Water / professor Akissa Bahri, Tunisia

The IWA Women in Water award acknowledges and celebrates female leadership in the field of water. The award showcases an individual’s excellence in leadership as demonstrated by outstanding initiatives, impact of work and inspiration to others.

IWA Young Leadership / Jacob Kwasi Amengor, Ghana

The IWA Young Leadership Award is granted to an exceptional water professional under the age of 35 who has demonstrated significant achievements in their career to date and who signify outstanding leadership potential and the ability to play a large and influential role in the water industry in the future.

IWA Professional Development Award / Black & Veatch

The Professional Development Award recognizes water sector companies that are making a significant contribution to the professional development of their employees, and through that support the attraction, development and retention of the next generation of water leaders.

IWA Publishing Award / professor Damir Brdjanovic

Publication is a key activity within the IWA, carried out through IWA Publishing; this award recognizes significant contributions to IWA Publishing activities.

IWA Outstanding Services Award / professor Wolfgang Rauch, Austria

The IWA Outstanding Service Award is given for consistent and outstanding service to the association. Awardees may be individual members, representatives of corporate members, members of editorial boards and permanent staff of the association.

IWA Project Innovation Awards (PIA) categories and finalists:

Category: Market-changing Water Technology and Infrastructure

This award celebrates innovations in water and wastewater technologies and infrastructure that embrace forward-thinking applications and solutions to advance clean and safe water goals.

Aqua-Q AB, “AQUATRACK”

Carollo Engineers and the city of Altamonte Springs, “pureaALTA”

Suez, Hengli Petro and LPEC, “Embedded Wastewater Treatment Plant”

Category: Performance Improvement and Operational Solutions

This award celebrates new and innovative approaches that improve performance, efficiency, resilience and sustainability in water operations and maintenance.

Anglian Water, “Shop Window”

VCS Denmark, “Beyond Energy Neutrality: Setting a Vision and Empowering Your Staff”

Waternet, TU Delft and Sanquin, “Thermal Energy Recovery from Drinking Water: Exploitation of a Renewable Energy Source”

Category: Breakthroughs in Research and Development

This award celebrates research that is challenging existing markets and addressing future needs to create new opportunities. It is open to research of all types, as well as early stage business projects that are not yet market-ready.

Cranfield University, “Nano Membrane Toilet”

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, HKSAR Government Drainage Services Department, University of Cape Town and TU Delft, “Large-scale Study on Realization and Application of SANI Process in Sewage Treatment in Hong Kong”

Professor R.D. Tyagi and Research Group, INRS-ETE, Universite du Quebec, “Bioconversion of Wastes (Wastewater sludge and Glycerol) to Biodiesel”

Category: Exceptional Project Execution and Delivery

This award celebrates projects that developed and implemented: creative practices during their execution; excellent client relationships beyond expectations; and outstanding responses to unexpected difficulties.

AECOM, “Building Resilience in the Philippines with Systems, Technologies and Partnerships: The USAID Be Secure Project”

Beijing Drainage Group, “Beijing’s Sustainable Solution for Ecological Water Reuse — Huaifang Underground Water Reclamation Plant (HWRP)”

GHD, “Birmingham Resilience Project”

Category: Governance, Institutions and Social Enterprise

This award celebrates social innovation, social enterprise and social entrepreneurship and their contribution to sustainable water management. In addition, it recognizes innovations in governance and institutional transitions and the role this plays in supporting the circular and digital water economies.

AMCOW, “Web-based Monitoring and Reporting System for the Water Sector in Africa”

Water Corporation, “Water Recycling: Creating Benefits for Indigenous Australia”

Waterwise, “Water Efficiency Strategy for the UK”

Category: Smart Systems and the Digital Water Economy

This award celebrates digital solutions with the potential to reshape the water sector. Harnessing and aligning this technology between the physical and digital worlds creates a smarter way of managing and protecting water resources and building a water-wise society.

Anglian Water, “Integrated Leakage and Pressure Management System”

SA Water, “Smart Water Network”

Severn Trent Water, “Smart Abstraction Management”

The IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition is the moment and platform to celebrate the outstanding professionals that have been awarded by the IWA Award Committees following the respective categories. The awards will be given in ceremonies at the IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition 2018, to be held Sept. 16-21 in Tokyo.

For more information, visit www.iwa-network.org .

This text was provided by the IWA.

Download the PDF of this IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition