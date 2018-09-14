WWF urges Yahoo Japan to restrict ivory trade on auction site

Kyodo

The Japanese arm of the World Wide Fund for Nature urged Yahoo Japan Corp. on Thursday to impose tighter restrictions on sales of ivory items on its auction site, saying it serves as a major platform for the ivory trade and encourages poaching.

Among the nation’s other major e-commerce companies, trading of ivory items has disappeared from the Rakuten Inc. website and sharply declined on Mercari Inc.’s community marketplace app after they banned ivory sales, according to a recent survey by WWF Japan.

The survey, conducted between June and July, found ivory items worth ¥37.8 million ($340,000) were sold in four weeks on the Yahoo Auctions site, and that 88 percent of them were processed ivory with no proof of having been legally obtained by the sellers.

“A person charged in an ivory smuggling case in China testified while on trial that they obtained ivory through Yahoo Auctions. It became clear that the site has been used by criminal groups,” a WWF Japan official said.

Japan remains one of the world’s largest ivory markets and is home to an active, though shrinking, ivory industry, according to WWF Japan. A number of countries, including the United States and China, have closed their domestic markets for ivory.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, also known as the Washington Convention, prohibits the international trade of ivory in principle to protect African elephants, which are under threat of extinction.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A runway at Kansai International Airport that reopened Friday is seen with the damaged bridge in the foreground.
Kansai airport reopens runway 10 days after typhoon flooding
A runway at Kansai International Airport reopened Friday, after being closed for 10 days due to flooding caused by a powerful typhoon earlier this month. The major international hub, whic...
Media crews watch a tuna auction at Tsukiji market on Friday. Saturday will be the last day for the public to visit the market at its current site before the facility is relocated next month.
Tsukiji fish market's tuna auction opens to media for final time before Toyosu move
Media were invited to a tuna auction at Tsukiji fish market on Friday, a day before the public gets its last chance to attend the famous Tokyo institution at its current site before it is reloca...
Naomi Osaka is congratulated by her mother, Tamaki, on Sept. 8 in New York after winning the singles title at the U.S. Open.
Naomi Osaka is Japan's tennis darling, but could she eventually decide to play for the U.S.?
Amid the excitement of Naomi Osaka winning the women's title at the U.S. Open tennis tournament last weekend, some in Japan are wondering whether she will continue to compete for their country a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ivory items are sold at an antique fair in Tokyo in August 2017. The Japanese arm of the Worldwide Fund for Nature has urged Yahoo Japan Corp. to impose tighter restrictions on the trade of ivory on its auction site, saying it serves as a major platform for ivory sales. | WWF JAPAN / VIA KYODO

, , ,