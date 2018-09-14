Kansai airport reopens runway 10 days after typhoon flooding

A runway at western Japan’s major international airport reopened Friday after being closed for 10 days due to flooding caused by a powerful typhoon earlier this month.

Kansai International Airport, which sits on a manmade island in Osaka Bay, plans to resume around 40 domestic and 80 international flight services, equivalent to around 30 percent of the hub’s pre-typhoon traffic.

Typhoon Jebi passed through western Japan on Sept. 4, bringing storm surges that flooded one of the airport’s two runways and the No. 1 terminal building used by most airlines and typically serving about 400 flights daily.

The storm broke a tanker ship from its moorings and sent it crashing into the sole road and rail bridge connecting the airport with the mainland, causing major damage and stranding an estimated 8,000 passengers and staff at the airport.

The airport operator expects to continue steadily increasing flights, restoring traffic to around 50 percent of normal by next Thursday.

The following Friday, it aims to reopen the northern part of the flooded terminal building. On the same day, rail services across the damaged bridge will also likely resume, if no significant damage is found, according to the rail operator.

The airport partially reopened on Sept. 7, with traffic at around 20 percent of pre-typhoon levels.

In recent years, Kansai airport has drawn a growing number of foreign travelers, particularly from China, South Korea and Southeast Asian countries. The facility was used by around 80,000 passengers a day on average before the disaster.