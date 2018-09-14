Uber revs up Canadian operations with new AI funding for Toronto self-driving car lab
An Uber supporter holds a placard during a rally in front of Toronto's City Hall in 2015. | REUTERS

/

Uber revs up Canadian operations with new AI funding for Toronto self-driving car lab

AFP-JIJI

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – American ride-sharing service Uber said Thursday it would spend 200 million Canadian dollars ($154 million) over five years to expand its Toronto lab dedicated to developing artificial intelligence for self-driving cars.

The company also will open a new engineering office in Canada’s largest metropolis in early 2019, it said in a statement.

In the 15 months since the Uber lab led by University of Toronto professor and machine learning expert Raquel Urtasun opened, it has delivered “significant technical breakthroughs towards making self-driving at scale a safe and reliable reality for millions of people around the world,” it said.

Uber’s new engineering hub will join the company’s efforts to roll out new features for its app, and expand into other modes of transportation such as electric bikes and scooters, as well as partnerships with public transit.

Its launch “will create hundreds of local jobs that will have global impact,” it said.

In recent months, Canada has attracted significant foreign investment in the field of artificial intelligence, including from Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Thales.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A woman looks at David Hockney's "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" during a press preview on Thursday at Christie's New York. — The painting is to be auctioned during Christie's November 2018 Evening Sale of Post-War and Contemporary Art.
David Hockney 'pool' painting expected to break auction records, top $80 million range
One of David Hockney's famous "pool paintings" is coming to auction and is expected to sell in the $80 million range, easily breaking the record for a work by a living artist. The British artist...
Dave Levin, one of two co-founders of Hala System, an early warning alert system linked to sirens inside rebel-held areas in Syria that warns people ahead of an airstrike, displays the mobile phone application of Sentry at his office in Turkey Tuesday.
U.S. pair's airstrike warning app helps Syrians dodge death from the skies
A Russian military aircraft thunders into the sky at 4:47 p.m. from Russia's air base at Hmeimim in western Syria, veering to the east. An observer takes note of all three details, opens a phone...
The Capitol in Washington is seen Aug. 1. As a potentially catastrophic hurricane heads for the Carolinas, Congress is moving to avert a legislative disaster that could lead to a partial government shutdown just weeks before the November midterm elections.
Facing midterms, GOP-led Congress hopes to OK spending deal, avert possible shutdown
As a potentially catastrophic hurricane takes aim at the Carolinas, Congress is trying to head off a legislative disaster that could lead to a partial government shutdown weeks before the November ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An Uber supporter holds a placard during a rally in front of Toronto's City Hall in 2015. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,