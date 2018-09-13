U.K. mass web-spying faulted by European Court of Human Rights

Human rights groups and journalists scored a victory against the U.K. government’s mass electronic surveillance system Thursday after Europe’s top rights court ruled that the so-called “Big Brother” program violated privacy and free speech.

The European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, eastern France, did not question the existence of the spying program in itself but said a lack of oversight and safeguards meant it undermined rights to privacy and free expression.

The court gave the U.K., which is in the process of altering legislation on an issue publicly exposed by U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, three months to decide whether to request an appeal hearing after Thursday’s ruling.

“While the Court was satisfied that the intelligence services of the United Kingdom take their (European human rights) Convention obligations seriously and are not abusing their powers, it found that there was inadequate independent oversight of the selection and search processes involved in the operation,” the court said in a statement.

The violations concerned in particular shortcomings when it came to selecting the internet service providers involved.

The court’s seven judges voted 6-1 that the U.K.’s processes for getting data from communications service providers violated the human rights convention, including its provisions on privacy and on freedom of expression.

Violations were also highlighted in the processes and search criteria used to filter and select for assessment communications intercepted by British intelligence services, sometimes in bulk.

“Furthermore, there were no real safeguards applicable to the selection of related communications data for examination, even though this data could reveal a great deal about a person’s habits and contacts,” the court statement said.

By related communications, the court said it meant the collection of details like who calls who, from where and when — rather than the content of the communications.

But the ruling wasn’t all bad for British spies. The court gave a green light to procedures U.K. security services use to get intelligence from foreign spy agencies, saying the intelligence-sharing regime doesn’t violate the convention’s privacy provisions.

The cases are the latest legal challenge to the U.K. in a long-running spy scandal following revelations by Snowden, a former U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) contractor whose disclosures in 2013 renewed debate over privacy versus security.

Civil liberties campaigners who took the case to Strasbourg hailed the judgment as a landmark victory against the mass surveillance that governments have defended as an important tool in fighting terrorism.

Among the more than one dozen groups involved were the London-based Big Brother Watch organization, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and former Guardian reporter Alice Ross.

They said Britain’s activities — many of them run from GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters), a vast intelligence gathering center in Cheltenham — could threaten the privacy of journalists, who may fear their contact lists or the websites they visit are being scrutinized by the government.

“Such data enables intrusion into the most intimate aspects of a person’s daily life,” said Dinah Rose, one of the applicants’ lawyers, in court hearings last year.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, said the ruling “vindicates Mr. Snowden’s courageous whistleblowing.”

“Under the guise of counterterrorism, the U.K. has adopted the most authoritarian surveillance regime of any Western state, corroding democracy itself and the rights of the British public,” Carlo said in a statement. “This judgment is a vital step towards protecting millions of law-abiding citizens from unjustified intrusion.”

Dan Carey, a lawyer for the complainants, said: “There needs to be much greater control over the search terms that the government is using to sift our communications.”

Caroline Wilson Palow, another of the plaintiffs’ lawyers, said the ruling “confirms that just because it is technically feasible to intercept all of our personal communications, it does not mean that it is lawful to do so.

The British government said it would give “careful consideration” to the court’s findings.

It noted that the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act, which was the subject of the challenge, had been replaced by new legislation in 2016.

“This includes the introduction of a ‘double lock’ which requires warrants for the use of these powers to be authorized by a Secretary of State and approved by a judge,” the government said in a statement.

“An Investigatory Powers Commissioner has also been created to ensure robust independent oversight of how these powers are used,” the statement also said.

In hearings last year, the U.K. government’s counsel, James Eadie, said the programs were necessary in the fight against terrorism.

Rights groups, though, say Britain’s surveillance laws are still far too intrusive.