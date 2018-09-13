/ |

Dollar stays nearly flat around ¥111.50 in Tokyo as long-term U.S. rates rise

JIJI

The dollar was almost flat around ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, after overcoming early weakness on the back of higher long-term U.S. interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.47-48, almost unchanged from ¥111.48-50 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1614-1617, up from $1.1596-1596, and at ¥129.49-50, up from ¥129.29-30.

The dollar traded around ¥111.20 in early trading after buybacks were inspired by a report by The Wall Street Journal that the United States has proposed a new round of ministerial trade talks with China has run their course in overseas trading overnight, traders said.

The greenback hovered above ¥111.40 in line with a rise in the 225-issue Nikkei stock average in midmorning trading, before falling to around ¥111.30 toward noon on profit-taking, traders said.

Later in the day, the dollar rose to around ¥111.50 on the back of a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading.

The announcements of monetary policy decisions by the central banks of Turkey, Britain and the European Union, as well as U.S. consumer price index data for August, were scheduled later on Thursday.

“The dollar-yen exchange rates are factoring in an interest rate hike by the Turkish central bank, but purchases for risk aversion may grow if the pace of rate increase fails to meet market expectations,” an official of a Japanese bank said.

According to market sources, currency players are paying attention to whether Turkey’s policy interest rate will top 20 percent or not.

The Japanese bank official also said that the U.S. currency “is expected to stay above ¥111 as the dollar will be bought if the (Turkish) lira is sold.”

