Nikkei rallies on fading U.S-China trade jitters

Stocks staged a strong rally Thursday as worries about the fierce trade friction between the United States and China began to recede.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 216.71 points, or 0.96 percent, to end at 22,821.32 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, its best finish since Aug. 31. On Wednesday, it fell 60.08 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 18.70 points, or 1.11 percent, at 1,710.02, after shedding 7.59 points the previous day.

The market attracted hefty buying following a report by The Wall Street Journal that the U.S. has proposed a fresh round of ministerial trade talks with China.

Investor sentiment was also brightened by stronger-than-expected Japanese machinery orders data for July, released just before the opening bell, market sources said.

Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc., expressed his belief that the U.S.-China trade dispute will eventually be resolved.

“The Nikkei is likely to retake 23,000 if the two countries show signs of burying the hatchet,” Fujii said, stressing that the Tokyo market’s topside has long been capped by fears about the intensifying trade friction.

An official of a bank-linked securities firm said that futures-led purchases to adjust positions ahead of Friday’s special quotation fixing to settle September index futures and options contracts drove up the key market gauges.

But selling pressure grew after the Nikkei approached 23,000, Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co., noted.

Rising issues overwhelmed falling ones 1,511 to 513 in the TSE’s first section, while 84 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.346 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.458 billion shares.

Industrial robot producer Fanuc, construction machinery maker Komatsu and other China-related names attracted purchases amid receding jitters over a U.S.-China trade war.

Oil companies JXTG, Inpex, Cosmo Energy, Showa Shell and Idemitsu were upbeat on higher crude oil prices.

Other major winners included mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and clothing retailer Fast Retailing.

By contrast, semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron closed 2.99 percent lower after Goldman Sachs Japan Co. revised down its investment rating and stock price target for the company, brokers said.

Also on the minus side were clothing retailer Shimamura and food producer Kikkoman.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the September contract on the Nikkei average finished up 200 points at 22,820. The December contract rose 190 points to 22,630.