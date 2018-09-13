Egypt prosecutor says e-coli was factor in deaths of two British tourists

Egypt’s public prosecutor said on Wednesday that e-coli bacteria were a factor in the deaths of two British tourists in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada last month.

The prosecutor gave details in a statement of an official medical report after an investigation into their deaths.

It said John Cooper, 69, was suffering from health problems but that e-coli was a cause of heart failure that led to his death. Cooper’s wife, Susan, 63, was also likely to have been affected by e-coli and died of gastroenteritis.

British tour operator Thomas Cook, which the couple was traveling with, moved 300 customers from the hotel they were staying in, the Steigenberger Aqua Magic, following the deaths on Aug. 21.

Local Egyptian officials initially said both deaths were from heart attacks, but the public prosecutor ordered a full investigation.

Thomas Cook said it had found a high level of e-coli and staphylococcus bacteria at the hotel they were staying in.