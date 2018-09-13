Narita runway briefly closed after dud bomb is found buried near taxiway and removed

Kyodo

The operator of Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture found what appears to be a dud bomb, apparently from World War II, buried in the ground at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near a taxiway and shut down Runway A at around 5:30 a.m.

Police are investigating.

Parallel Runway B, Narita’s other runway, remained in use as work continued to remove the unexploded ordnance. Runway A resumed operations at around 8:20 a.m.

NHK said the dud was found below the surface in a grassy near the runway during maintenance work at around 3:30 a.m.

The unexploded bomb was reportedly found by a maintenance worker.

